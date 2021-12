The classic show isn’t taking the split from the network too hard; instead, its host is using this opportunity to go back to his stand-up roots. His comedy isn’t for everyone. He’s abrasive, picks on every demographic and defines inappropriateness, but his tongue-in-cheek haughtiness inspired a craving for crassness — one Comedy Central was quick to satisfy by providing him a 30-minute block of primetime broadcast real estate for 11 consecutive years. During its over decade-long lifespan, the show “Tosh.0” annually pulled in millions of viewers, creating a cult-like fan base, which I joined halfway through its first season in 2009.

