Dancing Into December with Sky Brady!

 1 day ago

When Is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ On TV in 2021? December Dates Announced By NBC, Including Christmas Eve Showing, As Part Of Holiday Schedule

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m. The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live! “From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
Concert/dance

The Lone Star Bar, 621 W. Wall Street, Midland, has scheduled a The Chad Cooke Band with Treaty Oak Revival event at 10 p.m. Friday. Only people +21 can attend this event. There is a $15 admission fee for this event. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdf6jcs9.
Vivid Motion Dance’s Holiday Burlesque Returns on December 10

(Portland, ME) – Still cheeky, still irreverent, and still a lot of fun, Vivid Motion Dance returns with its new holiday burlesque ‘Twas the Night Before … Burlesque! The adults-only show opens Friday, December 10 at St. Lawrence Arts (located at 76 Congress Street in Portland) with performances through Saturday, December 18.
December Hustle Sessions at Vitti's Dance Studio

December Hustle session begins Thursday, 12/2 at 8 pm. This class goes beyond the basics. Students must know & be comfortable with the 3-count rhythm, cross body lead and inside turns. Dust off your Hustle skills and pick up where you left off to continue developing your skills in this fun-filled rhythmic dance! $45 month (3 weeks) or $20 drop-in. (no class 12/23 or 12/20) Masks optional if vaccinated.
Pokémon Eevee Invades Sentosa December To February 2022 With Dance Parades And More

Gotta…catch em…all! Sentosa is holding a mega Pokémon event from December 2021 to February 2022 dedicated to the adorable Eevee. Making a comeback is the Pokemon Parade. This time, fans will catch the first edition of the Eevee Dance Parade where 15 larger-than-life Eevees will be marching and dancing against the scenic Sentosa sunset at Palawan Green for 30 minutes. The show will take place twice a day on stage at 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm from 10 to 12 December 2021 and from 17 to 19 December 2021.
Eve Plumb to appear at Jeff West Home Dec. 4

Actor, painter, voiceover artist and creator of PlumbGoods, Eve Plumb will visit Lewes from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, when she appears to promote her line of home accessories, fragranced candles and original artworks at Jeff West Home, 107 West Market St. Plumb started her acting career at...
A CHANCE TO DANCE

Body Sealy ISD special education students brought down the house at the junior high last Tuesday night, Nov. 16, at the Chance to Dance Holiday Recital. Students in grades K-12 involved in the Chance to Dance program that rehearsed every Tuesday evening in the Dance Room at Sealy Junior High danced and sang to songs to help spread holiday cheer and execute all the hard work they put in. “As always, they did one step above and.
Urban Almanac: December 2021

Average temps today: high 43º, low 28º. Sunrise: 7:32am. Sunset: 5:00pm. Planting outdoors in December? Yes! The seeds of many pollinator-friendly flowers actually perform best if strewn about (that’s all—no digging) now; choose a day with no snow on the ground. For details, see James Loomis’ column, “December in the Garden: Plant next summer’s flowers now!”
Our December cover story tours a Zachary home-turned-Christmas-wonderland

When the calendar turns to December, it’s all about family traditions for Heather and Brad Schaeffer and their daughters Regan and Greysen. Each year, they load up the car for a holiday trip, ready to experience far-flung celebrations and immerse themselves in unique decorations. Back home on Christmas Eve, they always meet extended family members for an early dinner before attending the evening Christmas Eve service at First Baptist Church of Zachary.
Colorado Skies: Look for Taurus the Bull in December skies

Of all the ancient and storied stellar constellations that have been forged from the imaginations of human beings throughout the ages, perhaps none goes farther back in time than the zodiacal constellation of Taurus the Bull. Located just to the east of overhead in this month’s early evening Colorado sky,...
Dance Theatre Northwest Presents Joyful Holiday Showcase December 5th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest. Dance Theatre Northwest will present celebratory holiday dance favorites–classical ballet, tap, jazz and designed to delight musical theatre favorites at Our Church on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM. The performance will include a few excerpts from DTNW’s Nutcracker and will feature Fancy Williams and Richard Philion. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, will narrate. Tickets are available at bpt.me/5313512.
Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
Amy Roloff Spills Beans On Isabel & Jacob’s Baby

Amy Roloff went Live on Instagram yesterday and accidentally spilled the beans on Jacob and Isabel’s baby. What did the LPBW star reveal about her newest grandbaby?. LPBW fans have been anxiously waiting for news of the arrival of Jacob and Isabel’s first child. Unfortunately, Jacob Roloff made it clear pretty early on that they would not be sharing photos of their baby with the public. Those who follow Isabel Roloff thought this decision was a bit hypocritical with her showcasing so much of her pregnancy on social media.
'Too soon??' Jenna shares precious pics of her kids ready for Christmas

‘Tis the season for indoor evergreens, twinkling lights and stockings hung by the chimney with care — or rather, ‘tis almost the season. According to some conventional wisdom, holidays have a particular order, and therefore Christmas decorations traditionally go up after Thanksgiving. But where’s the fun in conventional wisdom?. Jenna...
