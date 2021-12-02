Dancing Into December with Sky Brady!

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m.
The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live!
“From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
The Lone Star Bar, 621 W. Wall Street, Midland, has scheduled a The Chad Cooke Band with Treaty Oak Revival event at 10 p.m. Friday. Only people +21 can attend this event. There is a $15 admission fee for this event. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdf6jcs9.
(Portland, ME) – Still cheeky, still irreverent, and still a lot of fun, Vivid Motion Dance returns with its new holiday burlesque ‘Twas the Night Before … Burlesque! The adults-only show opens Friday, December 10 at St. Lawrence Arts (located at 76 Congress Street in Portland) with performances through Saturday, December 18.
December Hustle session begins Thursday, 12/2 at 8 pm. This class goes beyond the basics. Students must know & be comfortable with the 3-count rhythm, cross body lead and inside turns. Dust off your Hustle skills and pick up where you left off to continue developing your skills in this fun-filled rhythmic dance! $45 month (3 weeks) or $20 drop-in. (no class 12/23 or 12/20) Masks optional if vaccinated.
Gotta…catch em…all! Sentosa is holding a mega Pokémon event from December 2021 to February 2022 dedicated to the adorable Eevee. Making a comeback is the Pokemon Parade. This time, fans will catch the first edition of the Eevee Dance Parade where 15 larger-than-life Eevees will be marching and dancing against the scenic Sentosa sunset at Palawan Green for 30 minutes. The show will take place twice a day on stage at 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm from 10 to 12 December 2021 and from 17 to 19 December 2021.
Actor, painter, voiceover artist and creator of PlumbGoods, Eve Plumb will visit Lewes from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, when she appears to promote her line of home accessories, fragranced candles and original artworks at Jeff West Home, 107 West Market St. Plumb started her acting career at...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Turning Pointe School of Dance is performing their annual Christmas performance of The Promise is Jesus for two weekends coming up in December. Debra, the executive director, and Lilly, an ensemble member and high school senior join us to talk about The Promise!. To purchase...
Body Sealy ISD special education students brought down the house at the junior high last Tuesday night, Nov. 16, at the Chance to Dance Holiday Recital. Students in grades K-12 involved in the Chance to Dance program that rehearsed every Tuesday evening in the Dance Room at Sealy Junior High danced and sang to songs to help spread holiday cheer and execute all the hard work they put in. “As always, they did one step above and.
Average temps today: high 43º, low 28º. Sunrise: 7:32am. Sunset: 5:00pm. Planting outdoors in December? Yes! The seeds of many pollinator-friendly flowers actually perform best if strewn about (that’s all—no digging) now; choose a day with no snow on the ground. For details, see James Loomis’ column, “December in the Garden: Plant next summer’s flowers now!”
As we head into the holiday season get ready to hear the voice of a New York Native many times over in a Christmas TV classic. For many people in Western New York holiday tradition is to sit down with the family, turn on the Christmas Classic "The Year Without Santa Claus" and enjoy quality family time.
When the calendar turns to December, it’s all about family traditions for Heather and Brad Schaeffer and their daughters Regan and Greysen. Each year, they load up the car for a holiday trip, ready to experience far-flung celebrations and immerse themselves in unique decorations. Back home on Christmas Eve, they always meet extended family members for an early dinner before attending the evening Christmas Eve service at First Baptist Church of Zachary.
TENNESSEE, USA — On Venus, on Jupiter, on Saturn and Geminid! On Comet, on Cold Moon, on Sirius and Solstice!. December 2021 has a lot going on in the sky. Here are eight things to look for in the night sky, other than Santa and his eight tiny reindeer, of course.
Of all the ancient and storied stellar constellations that have been forged from the imaginations of human beings throughout the ages, perhaps none goes farther back in time than the zodiacal constellation of Taurus the Bull. Located just to the east of overhead in this month’s early evening Colorado sky,...
Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest. Dance Theatre Northwest will present celebratory holiday dance favorites–classical ballet, tap, jazz and designed to delight musical theatre favorites at Our Church on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM. The performance will include a few excerpts from DTNW’s Nutcracker and will feature Fancy Williams and Richard Philion. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, will narrate. Tickets are available at bpt.me/5313512.
Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health. Speaking to French magazine,...
Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
Amy Roloff went Live on Instagram yesterday and accidentally spilled the beans on Jacob and Isabel’s baby. What did the LPBW star reveal about her newest grandbaby?. LPBW fans have been anxiously waiting for news of the arrival of Jacob and Isabel’s first child. Unfortunately, Jacob Roloff made it clear pretty early on that they would not be sharing photos of their baby with the public. Those who follow Isabel Roloff thought this decision was a bit hypocritical with her showcasing so much of her pregnancy on social media.
‘Tis the season for indoor evergreens, twinkling lights and stockings hung by the chimney with care — or rather, ‘tis almost the season. According to some conventional wisdom, holidays have a particular order, and therefore Christmas decorations traditionally go up after Thanksgiving. But where’s the fun in conventional wisdom?. Jenna...
Comments / 0