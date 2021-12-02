Michael J. Fox is AARP's cover boy, and movie mom Lea Thompson feels old

Michael J. Fox says he doesn't fear death, but has a lot more of life to live. For 30 years now, the TV and movie star has been battling Parkinson's disease. After a dark period as he processed the life-changing news, he channeled his inner optimist and that's what has guided him during his fight. Obstacle after obstacle — and there have been many, especially over the last three years — he has continued marching along during his uphill battle, while also raising over $1 billion for Parkinson’s research through his Michael J. Fox Foundation. But he's not kidding himself about what he's up against — nor is he letting it overshadow the joys in his life.

