ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Michael J. Fox is AARP's cover boy, and movie mom Lea Thompson feels old

By Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael J. Fox is 60, but to many fans, he's still the sassy, young Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties, or the time-traveling Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movie series. So it might be a shock to see him show up on the cover of AARP The Magazine,...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Michael J. Fox says he doesn’t expect a Parkinson’s cure in his lifetime

Michael J. Fox says he doesn't fear death, but has a lot more of life to live. For 30 years now, the TV and movie star has been battling Parkinson's disease. After a dark period as he processed the life-changing news, he channeled his inner optimist and that's what has guided him during his fight. Obstacle after obstacle — and there have been many, especially over the last three years — he has continued marching along during his uphill battle, while also raising over $1 billion for Parkinson’s research through his Michael J. Fox Foundation. But he's not kidding himself about what he's up against — nor is he letting it overshadow the joys in his life.
SCIENCE
Best Life

This Is the One Thing Michael J. Fox Wants You to Know About Parkinson's

Ever since Michael J. Fox went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, he has been an outspoken advocate for those with the disorder. His foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, has raised over a billion dollars for Parkinson's research, and the actor has continued to share his experience witth the public, which has undoubtedly helped numerous other Parkinson's patients. Now, in a new interview with AARP the Magazine, Fox has shared his advice for those living with Parkinson's, including what he believes they should and shouldn't do to maintain a positive outlook. Read on to find out what Fox had to say about the advice he follows himself.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Lea Thompson
ABC News

Michael J. Fox on retiring from acting, rediscovering 'Back to the Future'

As Michael J. Fox nears the 30-year anniversary of his Parkinson's diagnosis, the actor-turned-activist is opening up about how the experience has changed him. Fox previously told "Good Morning America" after a fall in 2018, he had surgery and needed to relearn how to walk. In a new interview with...
SCIENCE
NBC Los Angeles

Michael J. Fox Reflects on 30-Year Anniversary of Parkinson's Diagnosis

Michael J. Fox has been living with Parkinson's disease since the early 1990s, but the upbeat actor still finds plenty of reasons to be grateful for his life. The "Back to the Future" star, 60, opened up about the 30-year anniversary of his Parkinson's diagnosis in an interview in the December 2021/January 2022 issue of "AARP the Magazine."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Ties#The Time Machine#Activism#Mjf
KXLY

Michael J Fox: Gratitude makes optimism sustainable

Michael J Fox believes “gratitude makes optimism sustainable”. The 60-year-old actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 – but that hasn’t stopped him from retaining a positive mindset and an optimistic approach to life. He shared: “For one thing, I am genuinely a happy guy. I don’t have a...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Michael J Fox: I've been inspired by Muhammad Ali

Michael J Fox has been inspired by Muhammad Ali in his fight against Parkinson's disease. The 60-year-old actor was diagnosed with the disorder in 1991, and he's admitted to taking inspiration from the legendary boxer, who also battled Parkinson's prior to his death in June 2016. The 'Back to the...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘General Hospital’ actress Bergen Williams dead at 62

Laura Lynn “Bergen” Williams, known for playing Big Alice Gunderson on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 62. The soap opera star passed away after a battle with Wilson’s disease, a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs including the brain. While treatable if diagnosed early, the disease can cause liver failure, kidney problems and death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy