Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration.

Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele -led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose.

Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The North Face are a standout in the collection. Fans of logomania will also be happy to see The North Face x Gucci logo incorporated into the designs, as well as several “GG” and Horsebit details.

The footwear in the collection is a story in contrasts — hiking boots for the outdoors or slides and mules for less active use. The gender-neutral hiking boots have a chunky rubber grip outsole and come in GG fabric combined with bright-colored leather. And, the slides are available in the GG print, a floral print, or a soft tan merino wool, and all have the partnership logo on the uppers, either embroidered or as a patch. A mule with the house signature Horsebit and a rubber grip outsole comes in Original GG fabric or plush tan merino wool.

The collection will be distributed through a limited number of stores and Gucci brand pop-ups, where, according to the brand, will be made to look like a “clean icescape.” A dedicated product selection will also be available at The North Face stores in New York, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo, as well as on gucci.com .

Gucci’s first collection with The North Face debuted in China late last year, with a U.S. debut this in January that quickly sold out.