Super League champions St Helens will open and close the regular season in 2022 with a French double.Kristian Woolf’s men will launch their bid for an unprecedented fourth successive Super League title at home to Catalans Dragons in a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final on Thursday, 10 February.Seven months later, on Saturday, September 3, Saints will welcome promoted Toulouse to the Totally Wicked Stadium for their 27th and final fixture before the play-offs.Super League has retained the top-six play-off system in use for the last two years and clubs will play four loop fixtures on top of their home...

RUGBY ・ 9 DAYS AGO