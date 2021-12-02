3 local youths earn rank of Eagle Scout

A good crowd got a taste of life in the Boy Scouts of America when they joined in a series of activities recently at Silver Park in Alliance. Sponsored by members of the 10 Scout units in the Alliance area, Rocket into Scouting gave youngsters a chance to see whether the group was for them. It was a chance for the current members to enjoy an in-person gathering after 18 months of virtual meetings. Activities included fishing, archery, boat safety, a bounce house along with a model campsite. That day, Cub Scouts from the area’s four packs in Marlboro, Knox Township and Alliance competed in a rain-gutter regatta, which featured a sail boat race them in rain gutters. Cub Scouts is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and Scouts includes ages 10 to 18. Venturing Crew 177, which focuses on high adventure outings, includes members who are 14, or 13 and completed eighth grade. Young men and women can remain in Venturing through their 20th birthday.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO