Suspect arrested after stabbing on MBTA bus in Dorchester
BOSTON — A suspect has been arrested by MBTA Transit Police Thursday after an alleged stabbing aboard an MBTA bus, the organization announced just before 5:30 Thursday evening.
That stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in the area of Blue Hill Ave. and Seaver Street in Dorchester.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 4