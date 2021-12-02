ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Suspect arrested after stabbing on MBTA bus in Dorchester

By Boston 25 News Staff
 1 day ago
MBTA (WFXT/Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — A suspect has been arrested by MBTA Transit Police Thursday after an alleged stabbing aboard an MBTA bus, the organization announced just before 5:30 Thursday evening.

That stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in the area of Blue Hill Ave. and Seaver Street in Dorchester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

