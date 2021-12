Kevin Smith thinks Marvel's Hawkeye is a wonderful cup of cocoa. He talked about the Disney+ series with Marc Bernardin on Fatman Beyond recently. During their discussion of the series, they cover Echo being positioned as a villain and the looming Kingpin question. But, the biggest draw to both hosts was the warm tone of the show so far. Both Kate Bishop and Clint Barton get some shine. (Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are both in their bags for Hawkeye and fans have noticed.) Also, a major part of the show's aesthetic is that Christmas in NYC setting. The snowdrifts and the trees decorated around the city, it's just kind of cozy in a way. Smith clearly appreciated it. Bernardin actually brought up an excellent point in his read of the Disney+ original as well. There's a bit of comfort in the lower stakes afforded to Clint and Kate trying to clear their names when contrasted against the dramatic scale of Eternals. Check out what Smith had to say down below.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO