APD investigating suspicious death in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to settle a lawsuit by a California man who was taken to the ground by a police officer in 2018 in Downtown Austin. The City will pay $99,000 to plaintiff Michael Yeager, who said he was falsely arrested after being robbed and suffered lacerations that required 27 stitches, as well as a concussion, separated shoulder, broken nose and fractured thumb. The money will come out of the City’s liability reserve and was approved in a 10-1 city council vote on Thursday, with Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly voting no.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO