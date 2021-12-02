ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD investigating suspicious death in northwest Austin

 1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the 12200 block of Old Stage Trail Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded around 2:30 p.m. in reference to...

KVUE

93-year-old Austin woman dies after memory care facility assault

AUSTIN, Texas — The death of a 93-year-old Austin woman following an assault at a memory care facility in June has been ruled a homicide. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved an elderly woman who was assaulted by her 79-year-old roommate. Mary Wynn, 93, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect placed on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list was arrested Monday at an Austin-area hotel. According to the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Marshall Willard Brown, 45, was arrested at a hotel on the 12400 block of Research Boulevard. He was sought on two felony warrants from June 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin to pay $99K to settle excessive force lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to settle a lawsuit by a California man who was taken to the ground by a police officer in 2018 in Downtown Austin. The City will pay $99,000 to plaintiff Michael Yeager, who said he was falsely arrested after being robbed and suffered lacerations that required 27 stitches, as well as a concussion, separated shoulder, broken nose and fractured thumb. The money will come out of the City’s liability reserve and was approved in a 10-1 city council vote on Thursday, with Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly voting no.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man killed in shooting at Austin Walmart parking lot

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot a day before Thanksgiving. Police said Jose Juan Vasquez, 28, was located with gunshot injuries after they received a 911 call reporting shots fired from the area of 1030 Norwood Park Blvd. around 10:40 p.m. Vasquez was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Taylor police identify 4 people killed in murder-suicide

TAYLOR, Texas — Four people are dead after a murder-suicide in Taylor on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Taylor Police Department, officers responded to a residence at 616 Symes St. around 1 p.m. for a welfare check. The Taylor Fire Department assisted officers with forcing entry into the residence, police said.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Police investigating homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Austin on Sunday morning. The incident happened in the front yard of a residence at Cypress Bend and Fence Row, a few miles west of the Austin airport. Police said the shooting followed an...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County DA's Office forms plan to address overdose deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County District Attorney's Office is partnering with local organizations to support addiction recovery services and help prevent overdose deaths. According to a report from the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, more than 260 people died in Travis County from drug-related causes in 2020 – a 36% increase from 2019.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hays County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone scam

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — If you get a phone call allegedly from the Hays County sheriff, it could be a scam. The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has received reports of a phone scam involving a person who identifies themselves as "Sheriff David Johnson with the Hays County Sheriff's Office." The caller tells people that they have an active warrant for missing jury duty and they need to pay a $35 fine.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Taylor police investigating homicide after man found shot dead

TAYLOR, Texas — The Taylor Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found by a family member shot dead on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the incident was reported at 4:14 p.m. at 2100 Whistling Way in Taylor. The deceased was identified as Jonathan Hitch, 33. He was...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Some North Austin homes evacuated due to gas leak

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department said multiple crews are on the scene near Fawnridge and North drives responding to a struck gas line. Evacuations were underway in the immediate area as of 12:15 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Northeast Austin house fire causes $35K worth of damage

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire is now out at a home in northeast Austin. The fire happened on Yorkshire Drive near Interstate 35 and Highway 290 around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters say the fire was caused by embers from an outdoor fireplace. Luckily the people who lived there got out safely...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin RC plane club gives fathers and sons a chance to connect

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of parents are looking for a chance to get closer. Some find it through sports and others find it in other group activities. On a Saturday morning in South Austin, one group looks to the skies, taking people with experience and letting them teach newcomers like Dave Nash.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

What was that smell across South Austin Saturday night?

AUSTIN, Texas — If you live in southeast or even South Austin, you may smell something funny in the air, but the Austin Fire Department does not believe people should be concerned. On Saturday night, the AFD tweeted that although it is not the typical time for the "Luling Effect,"...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hanukkah celebrations begin in Central Texas

BUDA, Texas — Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah. There are two menorah-lighting ceremonies that will be happening in the Austin area. The first one is in Downtown Buda. The lighting of that menorah is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, next to the gazebo. Austin Police Department Chaplain Rabbi Marie Betcher will light the candle at the event.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Person arrested after setting fires at building in northeast Austin, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters said they have a suspect in custody after a fire in northeast Austin Tuesday morning. The Austin Fire Department said there were multiple fires set on the third floor of a building at 12433 Dessau Road near Parmer Lane. A Google Maps search shows it is the same location as a senior living apartment complex.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One person seriously injured in crash on MoPac expressway, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). The person, reported to be unconscious, was taken to St. David's with critical life-threatening injuries. Officials responded to the scene at 2200 S....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
