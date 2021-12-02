ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Low staff vax rate, a superspreader event, plus lax enforcement of basic COVID precautions results in a new & dangerous virus outbreak in CA’s youth prisons

By Celeste Fremon
Witness LA
Witness LA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), California’s youth prison system, is in the midst of a dangerous new COVID-19 outbreak. As of November 29, at least 52 youth, possibly more, are officially infected with the virus, with a higher number reportedly testing positive. According to WitnessLA’s sources, which include...

witnessla.com

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

New Round of COVID-19 Infections Hits California Youth Prisons

Dozens of young people locked up in California’s youth prison system have tested positive for COVID-19 — the latest outbreak at facilities that have struggled to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. As of Wednesday, 49 youth held at Division of Juvenile Justice facilities have active cases, according to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Caledonian Record-News

Officials Say NEK Prison Outbreaks Partly Due To Lower Vaccination Rates

State officials said that persistent COVID-19 cases within state prisons, and the declared outbreaks at the facilities in Newport and St. Johnsbury, are partly a reflection of low vaccination rates and high degrees of infection within the community. “I will note that those in the Northeast, Northwest, and I think...
NEWPORT, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday. Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Witness LA

As CA’s youth prisons move toward shutdown, conditions for hundreds of kids still in residence have gotten disturbingly worse

In a new report just released by the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice, researchers describe the worsening conditions inside the state’s still remaining youth prisons. The Department of Juvenile Justice — or DJJ — as the California’s youth prison system is called, will be shuttered completely and permanently by June 30, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAL

York County Prison dealing with COVID-19 outbreak among inmates

YORK, Pa. — The York County Prison is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said 100 male and female inmates are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The total prison population is 976. Movement inside the prison is restricted. Only essential travel in and out of the facility...
YORK COUNTY, PA
VTDigger

Covid-19 outbreak at Newport prison grows to 32 cases

A total of 24 incarcerated individuals and eight staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak started earlier this month, according to the state corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 outbreak at Newport prison grows to 32 cases.
NEWPORT, VT
Boston

COVID-19 outbreak at Vermont prison spreading

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Vermont prison is growing, according to the state Department of Corrections. Nine new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport during testing conducted on Thursday, the agency said in a statement. Six of the new cases were among inmates and three were among staff.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Superspreader#Covid#Vax#Djj#Cjcj
The Ann Arbor News

Lax approach, uneven vaccination rates likely contributed to recent COVID surge, but what propelled Michigan to worst in country is unclear

A year ago in mid-November, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an impromptu weekend briefing addressed Michigan on the state of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. “The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice, and we need to take some action,” she said. “As the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors, this virus will spread. More people will get sick and there will be more fatalities.”
MICHIGAN STATE
York Daily Record

York County Prison halts visitors over holiday and cracks down on COVID precautions

York County Prison is facing a visitor lockdown as COVID cases are on the rise in the facility, with 100 inmates currently testing positive. The prison halted regular visits on Thanksgiving as COVID numbers were on the rise to ensure the safety of 971 inmates. The numbers peaked yesterday, with more than 14 percent of inmates testing positive — about 140 inmates.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Witness LA

Witness LA

Topanga, CA
326
Followers
338
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

WitnessLA is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan source of criminal justice news in the public interest.

 http://witnessla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy