Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 182 ‘Colts Look to Bounce Back in Houston’

By Joe Hopkins
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking to put the Buccaneers loss behind them with a bounce-back win in Houston.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news and a reaction to Wednesday’s Hard Knocks episode.

The trio then provides an injury update (19:13), breaks down this Texans team (29:52), details keys to the game (42:27) and makes predictions (52:52).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Monday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.

