ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Analysis: China to cut U.S. soy imports after shipping delays clip export window

By Hallie Gu, Karl Plume
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

BEIJING/CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021/22 are expected to fall sharply from last season after loading delays following Hurricane Ida.

An early 2022 Brazil soy crop also shortened the U.S. export window to China, the world's top soybean buyer.

China's total imports of U.S. soybeans for the marketing year that started on Sept. 1 may drop by at least 20% to less than 30 million tonnes, according to analysts and top importers.

U.S. farmers have just gathered their second largest soybean crop in history, and typically export around 45-50% of annual output. read more

More than half of those sales tend to go to China, which in turn makes around 70% of its U.S. soybean deals during the post-harvest window from September through December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy7BX_0dCeOK6u00
U.S. soybean exports to China by crop marketing year

But this year the aftermath of Hurricane Ida - which hobbled crop-loading at key U.S. ports for several days in September - resulted in an 81% drop in China-bound shipments that month from the year before, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Further, the main drivers of China's soy demand - crushing and hog production margins - hit a soft patch right during the peak U.S. harvest window, blunting China's appetite for U.S. supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GLOS_0dCeOK6u00
China’s soy crush and hog production margins dipped at start of US soy export season

U.S. loadings picked up sharply in October to over 10 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv data, but now face the prospect of an earlier-than-usual start to the 2022 export season out of Brazil, the world largest soy producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGZUM_0dCeOK6u00
U.S. seasonal soybean exports

"The U.S. (soybean) export season had a bad start this year. Crush margins were low and demand was not good at that time," said Bai Jie, analyst with COFCO futures.

"Then there was the impact from Hurricane Ida. And some U.S. market share was squeezed by Brazilian beans," Bai said.

DOWNSIDE

U.S. soybean shipments to China in 2020-21 were the strongest since the 2016-17 season, thanks in part to a delayed start to the 2021 Brazil export season that helped extend U.S. sales.

"American beans won't have such opportunity in the coming months, as planting of Brazilian beans is fast this year, meaning there will be ample beans to be shipped to China in the first quarter of 2022," said Zou Honglin, analyst with the agriculture division of Mysteel, a China-based commodities consultancy.

U.S. soybeans have also faced price headwinds, with export offers trading fairly close to those out of Brazil, where freight costs to China are lower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huEWO_0dCeOK6u00
U.S. vs Brazil soybean prices and freight costs to China

In addition, Brazilian soybeans offer better crush margins for Chinese soy processors, thanks to higher average protein levels in Brazilian soybeans. Margins for U.S. soybeans shipped out of the Pacific Northwest for February delivery are at about 500 yuan ($78.49) per tonne, compared with 684 yuan for Brazilian beans, according to Mysteel.

"Brazilian beans are just cheaper, and price is king," said an Asia-based trader with a top trading house.

"WINDOW IS CLOSING"

Chinese soybean importers have nearly completed December purchases, and are now filling January and February needs just as the Brazilian export season ramps up, according to a U.S. exporter.

January soybean shipments from the Gulf Coast were offered around $500 per tonne FOB late last month, with an additional $78 or $80 per tonne for freight to China. Brazilian soybeans are around $520 per tonne FOB, with freight of around $60 per tonne, he said.

"It's been a little disappointing from a U.S. perspective. Brazil's been wedging into our export window a little more every year," the exporter said. "Our window is closing."

China's soybean arrivals in November-December will mainly be U.S. cargoes, but Brazilian shipments are expected to rise sharply during January-March to over 6 million tonnes, according to Mysteel's Zou.

That would mark a more than four-fold rise from the 1.35 million tonnes during the first quarter of 2021.

With China expected to account for nearly 60% of all soybean imports this season, U.S. exporters will not be able to find a single large buyer to replace it. Europe, Mexico, Argentina, Egypt and Thailand are the next five largest importers, according to the USDA, but collectively buy only a third of China's total.

PROTEIN POWER

Hog production margins will be a key determinant of final soy demand in China next year.

A surge in its pork output in 2021 caused margins to collapse to record lows, slashing the sector's appetite for soymeal feed. read more

But a recovery in pork prices and hog margins is now underway, and if sustained will lift total soy consumption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNlPG_0dCeOK6u00
China pork prices vs hog production margins

However, with Brazilian beans boasting higher protein content anyway, South American exporters stand to benefit most from any further climbs in demand.

"Pressure for American beans would only grow going forward, as long as weather in South America remains normal," said a soymeal trader in Shandong province, a major livestock producer in China.

($1 = 6.3706 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Hallie Gu in Beijing and Karl Plume in Chicago; Additional reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paolo; editing by Gavin Maguire and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Maguire
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Shipping#Exporter#Refinitiv Data#Cofco#Hurricane Ida#Brazilian
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Lithuania Says Chinese Customs Is Blocking Its Exports

VILNIUS (Reuters) -China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Asks US To Waive Off Tariff On China Imported Materials For EV Production

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has sought waivers for tariffs imposed on material imported to the United States from China, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing the electric vehicle maker’s public comments. What Happened: Elon Musk-led Tesla has sought a waiver for artificial graphite, a key ingredient used to make lithium-ion batteries....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
Reuters

Blinken warns Chinese leaders over Taiwan as global crises mount

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions toward Taiwan, warning of "terrible consequences" if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait. In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy...
FOREIGN POLICY
insideevs.com

Tesla Requests US To Keep Waiving Tariffs On Graphite From China

Tesla is hoping it can convince the US government to continue to waive tariffs on graphite imported to the United States from China. It would be one thing if Tesla was just looking for a cheap option, however, the electric automaker says it can't get the critical material anywhere else.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Countries are helping China ‘hunt’ Taiwanese by extraditing them to mainland, report says

Countries across the world have helped China “hunt down” more than 600 Taiwanese by deporting them to Beijing instead of Taipei in the past three years, a report by a human rights group has found. Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based group, warned that hundreds of forcibly deported individuals faced risk of persecution and severe human rights abuses.The group said “international prosecution of Taiwan nationals amounts to an assault on Taiwanese sovereignty.” The group said it was a part of a global campaign by the Chinese government to “exploit extradition treaties and other agreements”.The investigative report, titled “China’s Hunt for Taiwanese Overseas”, found...
FOREIGN POLICY
mining.com

Iron ore price up despite Chinese steel curbs

The iron ore price rose on Friday even as production at steel mills stayed sluggish amid government curbs in China. Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel firms across the country declined for the seventh straight week and stood at 74.8% as of Friday, down from 75.2% a week earlier, according to Mysteel consultancy.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.In a report to Congress released Friday, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failures that prevent trading partners from gaining full knowledge of how it is manages its currency. The Treasury plans to closely monitor the foreign exchange activities of China's state-owned banks to get a clearer picture of China's currency practices, according to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy