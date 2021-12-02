ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Village Tech Students Present “Elf The Musical”

By Kristin Barclay
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This hilarious show full of dynamic dance numbers and lively songs opens December 9. Duncanville, Texas (December 2, 2021) – Village Tech Schools kicks off the holiday season with the iconic “ELF the Musical.”. This student-led production is an example of how Village Tech Schools creates an active and...

www.focusdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wicked Local

Easton Collaborative Theatre presents ‘Elf Jr.’

Easton Collaborative Theatre will present “Elf Jr.” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the Easton Middle School Auditorium, 98 Columbus Ave. The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.
EASTON, MA
peoriatimes.com

ABT reprises 'Elf the Musical' this holiday season

Arizona Broadway Theatre’s “Elf The Musical” runs from Friday, Nov. 26 to Wednesday, Dec. 29. Tyler Pirrung had a lucky break in 2019. After the previou actor playing Buddy, the human elf, stepped down from the Arizona Broadway Theatre production of “Elf,” Pirrung stepped right in. Now two years later,...
MOVIES
yourconroenews.com

Stage Right opens ‘Elf The Musical’ at the Conroe’s Crighton Theatre

Holiday cheer abounds at the Crighton Theatre this month as Stage Right of Texas presents “Elf The Musical.”. The show opens tonight and continues weekends through Dec. 19 at the Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main Street in downtown Conroe. The theater group resides at the Crighton and offers the story of Buddy the elf as its holiday show.
CONROE, TX
13WMAZ

From screen to stage: Perry Players present Elf the Musical

PERRY, Ga. — The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and the Perry Players will be bringing the holiday spirit to Perry with their production of Elf the Musical. The musical closely follows the plot and comedy of the popular Will Ferrell movie,...
PERRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Duncanville, TX
yourvalley.net

Fountain Hills Theater presents holiday musical

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of 13 Days of Christmas, featuring 13 holiday tales with traditional and unique holiday music for the whole family, plus stories of the holiday season, playing Dec. 3 - 19. From cutting down the annual Christmas tree to finding the perfect gift, and spying...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
coronadonewsca.com

Village Elementary Students Meet Professional Musicians

Over 700 kindergarten through fifth grade students at Village Elementary School will participate in musician ‘Meet & Greets’ during their Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) classes this week. “I try to bring as much diverse and in-depth content to students as I can. This program adds another layer of interaction,...
EDUCATION
islipbulletin.net

Get into the holiday spirit with ‘Elf The Musical’

We all have our holiday to-do lists: make cookies, crochet scarves, watch “Miracle on 34th Street.” For this year’s schedule, what is sure to be an annual Christmas tradition is to see live theater with friends and family. The Argyle Theatre’s production of “Elf The Musical” will perfectly fit the bill, all wrapped up with a big red bow on top!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#True Meaning Of Christmas#New York City#Santa
mdcthereporter.com

NWSA To Present Live Adaptation Of The Musical Grease

The New World School of The Arts will showcase a live adaptation of Grease, one of the most successful high school musicals of all time, from Dec. 3. through Dec. 12. Originally published in 1978, the musical centers on the friendships and romances of high school students in the 1950s.
THEATER & DANCE
ccxmedia.org

Weekend Showcase: Stages Theatre Presents “Elf The Musical, Jr.”

Stages Theatre is back this holiday season with an in-person Christmas favorite, “Elf The Musical, Jr.”. The show is different from the movie, but you still get to hear the Buddy refrain, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”.  Stages Theatre is back...
THEATER & DANCE
Flathead Beacon

‘Elf the Musical’ to Debut this Week at Whitefish Theatre Company

After a pandemic hiatus last holiday season the Whitefish Theatre Company is making a merry, musical return to the seasonal stage this week with “Elf The Musical,” an adaptation of the popular 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas movie “Elf.”. “It has Santa, it has elves, and it’s magical,” Director Kim Krueger...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Cincinnati Herald

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati presents ‘Elf the Musical Jr.’

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s 2021-2022 MainStage Season kicks off with ELF THE MUSICAL JR. at the Taft Theatre December 4-12, 2021. Tickets are on sale now. Masks are require for ALL ticketholders age 2+, regardless of vaccination status. All patrons ages 12+ must provide proof of *full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result administered within 72 hours of show start time. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours will also be accepted.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whitefish Pilot

Modern holiday classic 'Elf The Musical' brings magic to stage

Based on the beloved film, the modern holiday classic “Elf The Musical” comes to the stage at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish next month. The Whitefish Theatre Company presents this magical and enchanting show which opens with a sneak preview night on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 5 and 12 at 4 p.m.
WHITEFISH, MT
wmky.org

MSU Music Students and Faculty Present Candlelight Carol Concert Nov. 30

The Morehead State University Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble will present a Candlelight Carol Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Duncan Recital Hall, located in the Baird Music Hall. The Rowan County Senior High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Josh Hamilton, is the concert’s...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

'Elf the Musical' brings Christmas cheer to the Waterloo Community Playhouse stage

WATERLOO — Essentially there are five basic Christmas shows (think “A Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Story,” “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – you get the idea) – that are recycled, reinvented, adapted or turned on their heads year after year, said Greg Holt. “But they’re the same shows. People love them,...
WATERLOO, IA
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy