Old Town stabbing suspect makes first appearance in court

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man arrested in relation to the stabbing of a 22-year-old woman made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Jeffery Elam, 27, who is a known child sex predator, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree. He will make a second appearance on Dec. 9 and will remain in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Wichita police say person of interest arrested in stabbing

According to police, Elam is suspected to have stabbed Autumn Haverkamp twice in the abdomen on Nov. 21 while she was getting into her vehicle near the 100 block of N. St. Francis St. in downtown Wichita.

Haverkamp was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

According to police, an investigation revealed the victim was walking to her vehicle and was approached and stabbed by Elam, who fled northbound through the alley. A Wichita police officer located and arrested Elam in the area of Broadway and Central yesterday, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Back in April of 2013, Elam was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He was released two days before the stabbing.

