The newest Ghostbusters movie seems to have trampled the competition at the box office this weekend. Not only did it come in the number one spot, it actually beat all analysts expectations and out performed its early tracking numbers. Initially thought to make somewhere between $30-35 million for the weekend, it ended up grossing $44 million, but still falls short of Paul Feig's 2016 reboot which made $46 million in its opening frame. However, we need to remember that a pandemic is still going on. Also, Feig's female led film had a much larger budget that cost well over $140 million. The latest Ghostbusters only cost $75 million to produce which should put it into the green relatively fast. There will undoubtedly be sequel discussions happening in the coming weeks because it's an undeniable hit.

