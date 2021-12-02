ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How FSY Conferences Anchor the Children and Youth Program

churchofjesuschrist.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. Beginning in 2022, youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world will have a unified experience as they participate in For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences as the anchor to the Children and Youth...

newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org

churchofjesuschrist.org

New Stakes and Stake Presidencies Announced in November 2021

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. NOTE: When a new stake is created or a new stake presidency is called in an existing stake, leaders are given time to report the changes and provide brief biographical information for each member of the stake presidency. A list of stakes reporting changes is compiled and published at the end of each month. The actual date of the stake’s creation or reorganization is in parenthesis following the name of the stake.
Salt Lake Tribune

Refugee foster care program assists unaccompanied refugee youth in Utah

Nearly half of all refugees worldwide are minors, and thousands of those minors don’t have a guardian. Catholic Community Services of Utah (CCS) helps place those unaccompanied children who enter their program into licensed refugee foster homes in Salt Lake City and offers them the resources they need to build a new life. The United States has a deep, historic tie to refugee and rescue efforts, so it’s no surprise that communities today are opening their homes and arms to people needing sanctuary and support. However, CCS is currently the only program in Utah that prioritizes resettling unaccompanied refugee minors and unfortunately, there are less than 20 similar programs running nationwide. With the limited number of programs and the worsening crisis in Afghanistan, the number of unaccompanied refugee minors is growing rapidly, and refugee foster families are needed more than ever.
wkdzradio.com

Livi Ray One Of 53 Selected To YMCA Youth Advocate Program

University Heights Academy sophomore Livi Ray is one of two students in the state to be selected for the YMCA Youth Advocate Program. The four-month program, which culminates with the YMCA National Advocacy Days February 14-16 in Washington, D.C., creates opportunities for high school students to gain practical, real-world experience advocating for policy solutions that help YMCAs address critical social issues in three areas of focus — youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
bctv.org

Grant Programs Benefiting Youth, Women and Girls Accepting Applications

Two grant programs that address issues affecting local youth, women, and girls will accept applications from Berks County organizations until January 24, 2022. To apply for a grant, use Berks County Community Foundation’s online application system. You must create an account to access the system: http://bccf.link/grants. Details about the programs:
flintside.com

New youth program in Flint aims to transform mindsets and empower communities

FLINT, Michigan — Since 2015, GEARup2LEAD, a non-profit 501c3 organization located in Flint, has been looking for ways to reach disengaged youth living within Genesee County. In addition to the organization hosting an annual conference and providing teacher training at no cost, GEARup Academy was established to offer an alternative learning setting for high school students.
Longview News-Journal

Tools for supporting emotional wellbeing in children and youth

To help youth cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, with support from the CDC, developed a series of tools for children, teens, and parents that teach healthy ways to deal with stressful situations. Watch to learn more. Access the...
pdjnews.com

Operation Christmas Child program gives to children worldwide

More than 4,000 locations, including a location in Perry, recently offered a curbside dropoff option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, but donations can continue to be made. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide...
Sidney Daily News

Children benefit from Summer Reading program

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day to raise funds for the Summer Reading program at all six locations and several technology items geared to learning. “The Summer Reading program has been popular at all of our locations throughout the county. Match Day...
milwaukeesun.com

Minnesota study show nearly half of homeless are children and youths

BEMIDJI, Minnesota -- November is National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month. Compared with other Midwestern states, Minnesota has some of the highest numbers for those 25 and younger. In the northwestern region, efforts are taking shape to prevent teens and young adults from a lifetime of housing instability. One...
Post-Star

Warm the Children program encourages families to apply

Since 1993, The Post-Star and the Rotary Club of Glens Falls have partnered with the Salvation Army to provide warm clothing to children of families in need. With no administration fees, all donations to the fund go directly to the children. David Bogue, the director of Warm the Children who...
pix11.com

Giving Tuesday: Local program works to empower our youth

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, it’s time to pay it forward. Giving Tuesday is a worldwide celebration of generosity and an opportunity for people around the world to come together and support different causes and organizations. Gena Jefferson is the CEO and founder of the youth group...
churchofjesuschrist.org

JustServe Volunteers in Virginia Recognized for Helping Afghan Refugees

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. With the prime time of the year for online shopping in full swing, imagine getting 200 boxes on your doorstep every hour. That’s what was happening to an organization in Northern Virginia as they gathered...
Nisqually Valley News

School District, Youth Groups Conduct Holiday Charity Programs

Yelm Community Schools (YCS) and a group of civic-minded youth conducted a series of charity initiatives in time for Thanksgiving. The programs ranged from clothing and hygiene drives to free Thanksgiving-meal giveaways and childrens’ art initiatives. The latter of the programs saw Yelm students decorate paper shopping bags from Grocery...
churchofjesuschrist.org

See the Children’s #LightTheWorld Daily Service Calendar for December 2021

TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. To help make service ideas fun and accessible to the youngest participants, this year’s Light the World initiative includes a daily service calendar for children. The daily prompts start on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and continue for the 25 days leading...
Wiscnews.com

$3,600 donated for children’s oral health program

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $3,680 on Nov. 29 to the Sauk County Seal-A-Smile program, which provides dental screenings, sealants, fluoride varnish treatments, oral health education and hygiene supplies to Sauk County children at no cost to their families. In 2021-2022, Seal-A-Smile will visit 19 Sauk County schools,...
SAUK COUNTY, WI

