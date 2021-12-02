ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Asks Residents for Input to Determine Future Development of Parks and Recreation Programs

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 1 day ago

An online community survey is underway to help the City of Mesa's Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department get a better understanding of residents' usage and needs for the parks and recreation system.

The community survey is the next major public input phase of the two planning efforts to create Mesa's Footprint for the Future. One aspect is for the department's Comprehensive Plan to guide present and future growth and development of Mesa parks, public spaces, recreation programs and facilities. The other aspect is to get feedback on how to implement Mesa's first-ever Climate Action Plan, a City Council priority initiative calling for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and establishing strategies to increase sustainability at all City operations.

The online survey is available at footprintfuturemesa.com/community-survey until Dec. 17. The survey was recently mailed to a random sample of 4,000 households.

The Footprint for the Future Campaign began with a series of community meetings in September to get input about the Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan and a series of virtual meetings in October and November about the Climate Action Plan.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
The Hill

Biden, Putin to talk next week amid military buildup in Ukraine

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk next week amid a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the Tuesday video call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. A U.S. source and the Kremlin...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Future Development#Online Community#Climate Action#Footprint For The Future#Comprehensive Plan#City Council
NBC News

Why CNN's Chris Cuomo 'indefinite' suspension isn't enough

By and large, journalists realize they have to conduct themselves in certain ways to earn the public's trust. On a personal level, that means behaving ethically. On a professional level, that means adhering to professional journalistic norms, such as truth-telling and avoiding conflicts of interest. The journalism industry has identified...
TV & VIDEOS
Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

58
Followers
218
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

Comments / 0

Community Policy