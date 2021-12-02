ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Zizzers Lair to sign with Missouri State

By Dan Lucy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football coaches have switched from game preparation to recruiting.

The football national signing day is just two weeks away.

And Thursday Bears coach Bobby Petrino picked up a big recruit.

West Plains running back and linebacker Connor Lair tweeted that he’s changed his mind and will sign with Missouri State on December 15th.

Lair had originally committed to Southern Illinois, but now says he wants to stay home.

Lair will most likely play defense in college.

He had 90 plus tackles in back to back seasons.

The senior also ran the ball 87 times and scored 20 touchdowns for the Zizzers last season.

After Saturday’s loss, petrino talked about the importance of recruiting.

“You know I haven’t thought about that yet. But we certainly need to now. I think that’s the thing we’ll get on now right away. Get on the recruiting road and figure out how we’re going to do it. We don’t have a lot of scholarships available. We have a lot of guys coming back. So that’s a good thing. But certainly have to get the right ones at the right positions. And we’ll work hard at that,” said Petrino.

