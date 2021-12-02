ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

ASKING FOR A FRIEND: My Girlfriend Used To Date My Boss!

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ6Cd_0dCeKdpR00

Your favorite “try- chiatrist” helping you with your problems and giving advice! Asking For A Friend on The Morning Hustle ! Our listener called in for advice because his girlfriend just so happened to be his boss’s ex. That typically wouldn’t be a big deal except for the fact she is now demanding to attend the holiday Christmas party with him! He doesn’t want her to come because he knows his supervisor will be mad but she’s threatening to end the relationship if she doesn’t go!

Take a listen and hear what our callers had to say on the matter!

