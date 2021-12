Today, the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) released the Beer Purchasers’ Index (BPI) for November 2021. The November 2021 reading of 51 continues to show the industry is reverting to pre-COVID readings for a more typical reading that occurs this time of year. However, the components that make up the aggregate BPI reading show some very different trends than prior months this year. Most importantly, the dramatic drop in the FMB/seltzer BPI reading continued, falling to an unprecedented 31 from 87 in November 2020. Meanwhile, imports and premium lights are the only segments in solid expansion territory this month. The “at-risk” inventory measures are still below 50 for all the segments except FMB/seltzer, signaling continued supply constraints in the system. Take note of the upward trend in the monthly readings as supply-side challenges resolve over time.

