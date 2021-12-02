ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver showed signs of impairment in Bakersfield crash that killed pedestrian: warrant

By Jason Kotowski
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian last month showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to a warrant.

A preliminary alcohol screening revealed Donald Hammons’ blood-alcohol concentration as .06 percent, below the legal limit, but police are awaiting the results of toxicology reports, says the warrant filed in Superior Court.

Hammons has two prior DUI convictions, the filing says.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 10 on 34th Street between Panama and O Streets. Latisha Ann Cartwright, 48, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene, according to coroner’s officials.

A witness and physical evidence indicated Cartwright may have been within an unmarked crosswalk when hit, according to the filing.

