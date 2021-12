Strategists ready to return to the battlefields of World War II have the chance to play in the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha multiplayer test starting tomorrow. A video from developer Relic Entertainment, featuring principal producer Morain McLaughlin, details some aspects of Company of Heroes 3 players can expect to play around with during the test. While the final product will include more factions (including the Italian battalion, which will be detailed next year), players will get their hands on the American and German forces. Each military force will feature two battlegroups to explore, replacing the doctrines and commanders from previous games. These battlegroups will offer a tree of abilities, units, and upgrades to select and utilize throughout a match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO