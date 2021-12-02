Survey: Over half of US employers mandating vaccine for workers

Missouri Republicans are wasting no time in opposing vaccine mandates. On Wednesday, the first day of legislative pre-filing for 2022, GOP lawmakers submitted over a half dozen bills that opposed vaccine mandates, offering a preview of the debates that may await when the legislative session opens next month. The filings come as public health experts globally scramble to understand the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, and how well current vaccines — and boosters — protect against it. At the same time, health departments across Missouri have shown little interest in the state’s gift card-based vaccine incentive program. Only 20 out of 115 eligible departments have utilized the program, which was designed to encourage vaccination. That leaves millions in allocated funds unspent. Plus, November’s jobs report is out, and it shows slower hiring across the U.S. Employers added 210,000 jobs for the month, the lowest gains in nearly a year. But the unemployment rate continued its downward trend, hitting 4.2%.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO