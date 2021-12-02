ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Katz's College Basketball Tiers December 2 ' CBB on Fox

Cover picture for the articleAndy Katz lists four teams he considers title contenders at this...

Purdue, Duke, Gonzaga and Baylor sit atop Andy Katz's Tiers

Ohio State’s win over Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge means there will be a new No. 1 on Monday in the Associated Press Top 25. It also means there is a new No. 1 in my tiers. Remember, the first group is the title favorites, and then we work our way down in groups of four.
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
#Cbb#College Basketball Tiers#Purdue Boiler#Baylor Bears#The Duke Blue Devils
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
FOX Sports

Notre Dame sends a message by hiring Marcus Freeman as head coach

Notre Dame didn’t take long to promote the most dynamic, talented coordinator in the country after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be the next Fighting Irish head coach. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick was the latest to join an unenviable...
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
