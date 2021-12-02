Andy Katz's College Basketball Tiers December 2 ' CBB on Fox

Ohio State’s win over Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge means there will be a new No. 1 on Monday in the Associated Press Top 25. It also means there is a new No. 1 in my tiers. Remember, the first group is the title favorites, and then we work our way down in groups of four.
UCLA (1): The Bruins are taking care of business, beating the teams they are supposed to beat en route to the showdown with Gonzaga on Tuesday night. Gonzaga (2): The Zags are doing the same. The showdown is set for the AP No. 1 team (Gonzaga) vs. No. 2 (UCLA). The same two teams in our rankings but in a different order.
FOX and Turner Sports college basketball reporter Andy Katz made predictions about several upcoming men's college basketball games during his "March Madness 365 with Andy Katz" podcast. One of the games he picked was the Battle for Atlantis tournament's Auburn vs. UConn game, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday...
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
Bob Stoops will officially be returning to the Oklahoma sideline. In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s shock move to USC, the former OU head coach will be returning to his old role where he had a Hall of Fame career. Stoops will serve as the interim head coach for Oklahoma’s...
Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
Oklahoma’s coaching search is winding down. Multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to SI Sooners that plans are being made for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione to stage an introductory press conference on Sunday or possibly early Monday. It's unknown when an announcement could be made, although it...
Brian Kelly has bailed on his players at Notre Dame, been hired as head coach at LSU and faked a southern accent while pandering to his new fans. Now he’s also fired his first Tigers holdover. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Kelly has terminated long-time strength and conditioning...
Earlier this week, I suggested that new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly should take a look at Georgia Bulldogs assistant Will Muschamp for the Tigers’ defensive coordinator position. After thinking about it for a couple of days, I’ve changed my mind. Muschamp could still be a decent hire, but...
Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
Maryland and Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways after 11 seasons. They are now in the market for a head coach. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Maryland Terrapins. 1. Kim English. English is one of the newer head coaches on this list, as he...
Notre Dame didn’t take long to promote the most dynamic, talented coordinator in the country after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be the next Fighting Irish head coach. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick was the latest to join an unenviable...
A 7x All-Star, 2x Scoring Champ, and 7x All-NBA player, Steph Curry has earned the respect of everyone in the NBA community, from fans to former players. That is also true for former Celtics sharpshooter Ray Allen, who recently gave a glowing review of the 33-year-old Akron native in a chat with Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers match up, there is always some excitement from fans worldwide, but also in the city of Los Angeles. Those two are generally considered big-market teams who are city rivals, and with that comes a lot of attention. While the Lakers-Clippers game...
Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
