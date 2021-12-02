Simoné Pärn, Mariona Franco and Zicheng Zeng Featured in the NCAA DII ITA Rankings

SOCIAL MEDIA: MWP on Twitter | MWP on Facebook | MWP on Instagram. LOS ANGELES – No. 1 UCLA (19-3) enters the 2021 NCAA Championship this week as essentially the three seed. The Bruins will open up on Thursday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 10 Princeton (26-7) at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. The Bruins and the Tigers will square off in the second quarterfinal game at 3:00 p.m. PT. The winner will face second-seeded California (20-4) on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:00 p.m. PT in the second semifinal. The winner of that game will advance to the finals on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:00 p.m. PT. UCLA will provide live stats for every game on FOSH and a live stream will be provided for both quarterfinal games on Thursday. The NCAA will provide a live stream for the semifinals and finals on NCAA.com. All links are provided below and on the UCLA men's water polo 2021 schedule page and the NCAA Tournament Central page.

