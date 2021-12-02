ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Simoné Pärn, Mariona Franco and Zicheng Zeng Featured in the NCAA DII ITA Rankings

WASHINGTON, DC- Simoné Pärn, Mariona Franco, and Zicheng Zeng were featured in the regional rankings as was announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on November 23rd. Pärn was ranked second in the region and 30th in the...

