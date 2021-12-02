ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Chad and Lori Daybell trial to begin in January of 2023

By CBS2 News Staff
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The trial for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell finally has a start date. A judge on Thursday scheduled the high-profile case to head to trial in January of...

komonews.com

ksl.com

Prosecutors refute allegations made by Lori Daybell's attorney, ask judge to issue sanctions

ST. ANTHONY — Prosecutors are strongly refuting claims made by Lori Vallow Daybell's defense attorney and are asking a judge to issue sanctions against him. In a response filed Wednesday, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake claim a motion submitted by Mark Means last month contains several false statements. They argue it would be inappropriate and unethical if Means continues to serve as Daybell's attorney because of his previous representation of her husband and codefendant Chad Daybell.
State
Idaho State
ksl.com

Brian Laundrie's death ruled a suicide

MIAMI — An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie said Tuesday that he fatally shot himself in the head. Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Lori Daybell
Person
Tammy Daybell
Person
Jim Archibald
Sidney Herald

Yellowstone's last stagecoach robber was a career criminal

The last stagecoach robbery in Yellowstone National Park was carried out by a man whose life story reads like a sensational dime novel. Edward Trafton – with aliases that included Edwin and Ed Harrington, Tranton and Travis – led a life of recurrent crime. His final, and most famous, offense occurred on July 29, 1914, when he robbed 82 passengers traveling on 15 stagecoaches. The stages were halted between Old Faithful and Yellowstone Lake near an overlook of Shoshone Lake.
KSLTV

Chad and Lori Daybell trial date set

After a lengthy process, the Chad and Lori Daybell trial date was decided Thursday. The trial is set to begin in January 2023 in Boise, Idaho. District Judge Steven Boyce, prosecutors and defense attorneys gathered Thursday to discuss two topics in regard to the Daybell case, including the scheduling of the trial and a motion hearing.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Chad Daybell murder trial set for 2023

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho man accused of killing his wife and his new lover's two children appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a pair of hearings. Chad Daybell was indicted in May on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud. Investigators say he murdered his late wife Tammy Daybell - who was found dead in the couple's home just weeks before he married Lori Vallow in Hawaii - as well as Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.
