Chad and Lori Daybell trial to begin in January of 2023

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho man accused of killing his wife and his new lover's two children appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a pair of hearings. Chad Daybell was indicted in May on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud. Investigators say he murdered his late wife Tammy Daybell - who was found dead in the couple's home just weeks before he married Lori Vallow in Hawaii - as well as Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO