The Thanksgiving leftovers barely have time to nestle into their respective pieces of Tupperware before we move on to the next holiday, Christmas, and the endless barrage of Christmas music that comes with it. During those first few days of the Christmas season, the classics are for the most part tolerable. You’re putting up the tree, untangling lights, wondering where the hell the ornament your aunt got your wife and you about a decade ago went, and throughout it all, the familiar sounds of Brenda Lee, Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Elvis, and others play through the house and the car and every damn store you go in.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO