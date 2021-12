SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) is pleased to announce the completion of the geotechnical drilling for the upcoming Feasibility Study (FS) at its 100% owned La India Project (the 'Project'). Further to the update of 19 October 2021, the programme required a total of 2,551.50 m of oriented core drilling backed by the use of optical and acoustic televiewer scanning, as well as geotechnical lab testing on core samples. This new information is in addition to the data set developed for the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) which consisted of 11 geotechnical holes for a total of 1,836.25 m, and 12 resource drill holes for a total of 2550.43m which have been logged for geotechnical purposes.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO