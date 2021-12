Of the many subjects that an artist can paint, water is one of the most challenging. The liquid has a way of fracturing light and distorting anything submerged within it—especially people. This can make it hard to accurately depict anything in the water, but not for artist Johannes Wessmark. He's a master at painting people floating in the water. His series of photorealistic paintings showcase his subjects looking completely at ease in pools as the dappled light illuminates not only their bodies but also the pools themselves.

