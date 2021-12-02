ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Covid: Paramedic says violent attacks getting worse

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleViolent attacks on emergency workers are "getting worse", a paramedic said. Incidents include a...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Covid: Fears of Christmas spike in emergency worker attacks

There are eight attacks on emergency workers every day on average, according to new figures. The 1,400 in the first half of this year saw workers headbutted, kicked, punched and coughed at, while 21 involved weapons being brandished. Ambulance staff said they had seen people's tempers get worse during the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Emergency workers attacked eight times a day on average

Eight assaults every day were committed against Welsh emergency workers during the first six months of this year, new figures have revealed. More than 1,360 assaults were committed in the six-month period from January 1 to June 30. They included kicking, slapping, head-butting and verbal abuse, and ranged from common...
HEALTH SERVICES
KESQ News Channel 3

Exclusive video shows restaurant worker violently attacked over vaccine status

Police are investigating a violent attack on a restaurant worker over a customer's vaccination status. News Channel 3 exclusively obtained video of the attack. It shows a customer punching a restaurant employee at the Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs for denying his entry after he reportedly wouldn't show if he's vaccinated. Restaurant spokesman The post Exclusive video shows restaurant worker violently attacked over vaccine status appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley brothers jailed after student, 19, shot in face

Two brothers involved in the "cowardly" shooting of an innocent 19-year-old student in Lancashire have been jailed. The victim, who has not been named, was shot in the face after a group of other youths had a row with one of the brothers in a Brierfield supermarket. Lee Barnett, 37,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Woman Recounts Violent Attack in Her Luxury Brickell Apartment

It took more than a year for a woman to muster up the courage and share her story. Now, she's recounting the frightening moments of a violent attack inside her own home. The woman is also demanding accountability for what happened. “This is self defense because she tried to stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester school stabbing: Three teenagers arrested

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed at a school in Manchester. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the boy was attacked at about 09:40 GMT at Manchester Academy, Moss East Lane. The boy suffered injuries "that are not believed to be life-threatening," the police force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 53, is jailed for 12 weeks after supergluing pharmacy's doors shut to prevent 500 people including many pensioners from getting jabbed

An anti-vaxxer has today been jailed for three months for super-gluing the door locks at a COVID-19 vaccination centre - meaning 500 people lost their injection slots. Hayden Brown, 53, from Gorleston, Norfolk, appeared before magistrates in Norwich and pleaded guilty to criminal damage following the incident last Friday in which he poured glue into the keyhole of the premises jamming the door.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Paralysed mother warns of ‘devastating consequences’ of drink-driving

A woman left paralysed after she accepted a lift home from a motorist who, unknown to her, had consumed alcohol, has spoken out about the “devastating consequences” of drink-driving.Niki Smith, 48, from Aberdeenshire said that “small decision” had changed her life irreversibly.The car she was travelling in was involved in a crash, leaving her needing a wheelchair.Meanwhile, her sister, with whom she had been enjoying a night out, broke her collarbone in the incident, and later went on to be diagnosed with PTSD We accepted a lift from someone we knew, although we had no idea he'd been drinking....
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

County lines: West Midlands gang sentenced for drug dealing

Eight people have been sentenced for their role in a county lines drug-dealing gang. West Midlands Police said the group had been involved in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between Wolverhampton and Stoke-on-Trent since 2017. Phone records showed how leader Nya Graham-Shea tried to coordinate the supply of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ava White: 12-year-old girl dies after assault in Liverpool

A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, has died after suffering “catastrophic injuries” in an assault in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night. Four boys - aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 - have been arrested on the suspicion of murder. Police believe that Ava and her friends had had a verbal argument, which led to Ava being assaulted, and the offenders then running away.Merseyside Police previously said that she had been stabbed but later said that a post-mortem explanation would be carried out to establish the cause of her death. APPEAL | We have today (Fri) launched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man and woman charged with murder after Nottingham stabbing

Two people have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a street fight. Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, from Alexandra Park, Nottingham, died in hospital after the fight in Wilford Crescent West in The Meadows area of the city on 10 November. Jerome Sheard, 29, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four teenagers held following death of 12-year-old girl in Liverpool

Ava White had been with friends in the city centre after the Christmas lights had been switched on when she suffered injuries as a result of an assault, Merseyside Police said. Merseyside Police had previously said that she had been stabbed but have now said that a post-mortem examination would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bus attack at peace wall treated as a racist hate crime

An attack on a bus of tourists at Cupar Way in north Belfast on Saturday night is being treated as a racist hate crime, police have said. Passengers were left shaken after a brick was thrown at the side of the coach. The group of visitors was in Belfast to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

