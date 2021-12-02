ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six things we learned during Theresa Bentaas's sentencing in 1981 cold case of Baby Andrew

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIC6X_0dCeEYrk00

In the hours-long sentencing hearing for Theresa Bentaas's 1981 case where she was found guilty of the manslaughter of her newborn baby, several new details were released that had not been previously released publicly.

Bentaas was sentenced to 10 years in the women's prison with 9 years suspended and a credit for time served Thursday. Judge Bradley Zell said that she probably won't serve more than 60 days starting in mid-January.

A witness for the defense said Bentaas suffered from "complete pregnancy denial" and she wasn't even aware she was pregnant until the baby was being born. The defense also said that Bentaas never had a name for the child and that when questioned about the death in 2019 referred to him as Baby Andrew, which was the name bestowed upon him by a church that buried him.

More: Baby Andrew was found in a ditch in 1981. Here's what we know about the case after 40 years

1. It's likely Baby Andrew didn't die of exposure

Baby Andrew was found on Feb. 28, 1981 in a ditch with two blankets wrapped around him.

A coroner at the time found the cause of death was likely to be exposure to the cold and blood loss.

More: Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison with 9 years suspended in relation to the Baby Andrew case

During the hearing Thursday, it was revealed the baby had a small portion of air in his lung and air in his stomach.

Bentaas's defense argued that Andrew was born, possibly took one breath and passed away.

Bentaas told a psychologist, who testified as a witness during the hearing, that when Andrew was born he did not look like what a baby should look like. He appeared lifeless and "ghostlike," and was not crying or kicking.

In his sentencing statement, Judge Bradley Zell said there was no evidence that Andrew died due to exposure.

"(Andrew) did not live very long as stated by the medical expert," he said. "We really don't know if the baby born in 1981 would've survived with medical care but we do know it's chance for survival would've greatly increased."

2. "She did not kill her baby. She lost a son"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYymc_0dCeEYrk00

During the defense's statements, Raleigh Hansman said that the death of Andrew happened to Bentaas and not because of her.

"She did not kill her baby. She lost a son," Hansman said, adding that it was perfectly legal for Bentaas to have a home birth and keep her medical information private.

While Bentaas did enter an Alford plea, it was a compromise, Hansman said, so she could maintain her innocence and have the opportunity to share what happened when she gave birth at 19-years-old.

More: Theresa Bentaas changes plea in 'Baby Andrew' case, found guilty on manslaughter charge

"Make no mistake, my client has never admitted to killing her child because she did not do that," Hansman said.

3. Five years after she gave birth to Andrew, Bentaas gave birth to a baby girl in a very similar fashion

Five years after Baby Andrew was born at home and died, Bentaas became pregnant again. She did not know she was pregnant until later on in the pregnancy and was surprised when the baby came early, according to court proceedings Thursday.

Bentaas again gave birth at home but her stepfather and mother were home and came into her room when they heard what sounded like a baby crying, Zell said. They found Bentaas nursing a swaddled baby and called 911. Both of them were unaware Bentaas was pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjH5f_0dCeEYrk00

Bentaas and her baby girl were taken to the hospital where Bentaas eventually decided to keep the baby after telling her future husband about the child, Zell said. The couple raised the baby girl and had another child in 1990.

Zell said it's unknown what would've happened if Bentaas's parents hadn't heard the second baby crying

4. Bentaas and her husband have not been able to talk publicly about the case

Theresa's husband, Dirk, is considered a recognized victim under South Dakota law, meaning that he and Theresa have not been able to talk about the case together for the past two and a half years, Hansman revealed during the defense's statements.

More: Mother in 'Baby Andrew' case will be prosecuted under 1981 laws. Here's what that means.

It was determined that Dirk was Baby Andrew's father but he never officially knew about Bentaas's pregnancy even though he suspected it, according to the state prosecution.

In a victim's impact statement submitted to the court, Dirk said that it's been the most isolating experience of his life and Hansman called the experience the biggest elephant in the room.

"Nobody said anything, nobody reached out," Hansman said of Dirk's experience after Theresa was arrested.

Dirk, in his impact statement, recommended the court not impose any time against Bentaas.

5. Bentaas suffered from 'complete pregnancy denial'

During a forensic psychiatric evaluation completed in February 2020, a psychologist diagnosed Bentaas with having experienced complete pregnancy denial when she was 19.

Complete pregnancy denial happens when a pregnant person does not recognize they're pregnant until the moment they give birth, Dr. Cara Angelotta of Northwestern University explained over Zoom to the courtroom. The phenomenon occurs roughly in 1 out of 2,500 pregnancies.

"[It is] three times more likely than giving birth to triplets," Angelotta said.

More: 'I consider him my long lost son:' Man who found Baby Andrew speaks out after arrest

Angelotta said she spent nearly five hours with Bentaas and went through her medical history, the police file as well as completed a full psychiatric evaluation before diagnosing her.

Most people suffering from complete pregnancy denial end up giving birth at home, like Bentaas did both times she was pregnant," Angelotta said. People who experience it say that they didn't know they were pregnant because they didn't have any noticeable weight gain, already had irregular menstrual cycles and misinterpret labor as muscle cramps.

"What she reported to police is a textbook case of complete pregnancy denial," Angelotta said.

6. Bentaas kept the name the church gave the baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtCKj_0dCeEYrk00

Bentaas accepted the name the church gave the baby, Angelotta said after she was questioned by the prosecution about the baby's name.

"She never named him but accepted the name the church gave him," Angelotta said.

Bentaas referred to the baby as Andrew throughout her psychological evaluation, Angelotta said.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96 . Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Six things we learned during Theresa Bentaas's sentencing in 1981 cold case of Baby Andrew

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Dakota woman sentenced in 1981 death of infant son

A South Dakota judge on Thursday sentenced a woman to 10 years in the state prison system for her infant son's 1981 death that went unsolved for decades.Judge Bradley Zell called the sentencing of 60-year-old Theresa Bentaas a difficult decision that he belabored for weeks, in part because it was not clear whether her son died from complications during birth or abandonment in the South Dakota cold. Zell suspended nine years of the sentence, meaning Bentaas will likely spend two months in state prison and serve the rest of her time under community supervision.“This is a terribly sad and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Mother in 40-year old cold case to be sentenced Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced Thursday in a 40 year-old cold case. Teresa Bentaas told police she gave birth to a baby boy and then left him in a ditch on the outskirts of Sioux Falls in 1981. Bentaas was tied to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Daily Fort Worth

While he was taking care of the toddler, man beat and shook his girlfriend’s 2-year-old boy until he stopped breathing and died, pleads guilty

Single parents who are looking for a life partner should really make sure that their significant others are well prepared to be parents and accept the children in every single way. This doesn’t mean that the partners are only expected to take their part in the whole parenthood thing, but they should also be reliable people and people of trust.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Benford: Police fail to find missing girl's body

Police searching for the body of a teenage girl who disappeared more than 20 years ago have failed to find her, despite saying they were "positive" she would be located. A murder investigation was launched after Sarah Benford, then 14, went missing from a Northampton care home in April 2000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“You could hear the baby’s crying which was followed by loud thuds”, Father beat 2-month-old son to death leaving him with skull fracture and extensive bruising on his head and body

The 22-year-old father was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. He is now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 2-month-old son. An autopsy revealed that the infant’s death was a homicide resulting from a skull fracture and lacerated liver sustained during a violent assault, according to reports. Investigators obtained security tape footage from Saturday morning and on the tape, investigators could hear the child crying at several points which were followed by loud thuds. The father was the only person in the apartment with the child. He and the child’s mother, whose name has not been reported, share legal custody of the infant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

“The baby was left alone for 19 hours before the parents realized she wasn’t breathing”, Mother left her 10-month-old baby daughter starve to death; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 30-year-old mother was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her 10-month-old baby daughter. The mom was sentenced on Wednesday. Prosecutors said a jury on Oct. 15 found the defendant guilty on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse. The defendant was also ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Textbook#Cold Case
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Hospital patient shoved pregnant nurse into a wall and repeatedly attempted to kick her causing the death of her unborn baby

According to the police officials, the 53-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he is now charged with one count each of aggravated battery against a victim he should have known was pregnant, aggravated battery on a first responder and manslaughter of an unborn child by injury to the mother. The 53-year-old man allegedly attacked a pregnant nurse, pushed her into a wall and repeatedly attempted to kick her, causing the death of her unborn baby.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering baby ‘snapped over stressful immigration process’

A 38-year-old woman who is on trial for the murder of her newborn baby is said to have “snapped” over the stress of applying to stay in the UK while also trying to support her family – including her husband who served for the British Army. Silipa Keresi, originally from Fiji, is accused of wrapping her son Maliki in a towel and dumping him in a woodland close to her home in Hythe, New Forest, Hampshire, on 5 March last year.The mother-of-four had asked for a termination earlier in the pregnancy but was told at 26 weeks and five days...
IMMIGRATION
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

112
Followers
161
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy