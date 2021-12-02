Bath & Body Works' annual Candle Day sale back through Saturday with $10.25 three-wick candles

UPDATE: Bath & Body Works has sold out of the three-wick candles online. The in-store sale ends Saturday.

Bath & Body Works' annual Candle Day sale returns in stores and online with a 30-cent price hike.

Starting Friday, all three-wick candles are $10.25, nearly 60% off the regular price of $25.50. The regular price for the candles is $1 more than last December and the 2020 Candle Day sale price was $9.95.

The online sale lit up at 6 a.m. ET Friday and the $10.25 candles will be available while supplies last or will end at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. Promo code BESTDAYEVER is needed. Last year, the candles sold out quickly online and quantities were limited during the three-day store sale .

This year's in-store candle sale is scheduled to last two days – Friday and Saturday – and many locations will open early, Bath & Body Works said.

Search for hours using the store locator at www.bathandbodyworks.com/store-locator .

“Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day has been a tradition for nearly a decade," the company said in a statement, calling the sale "one of the most beloved events of the year."

There’s a purchase limit of 18 candles, the company said.

Bath & Body Works said the sale will feature 150-plus candles including holiday scents like The Perfect Christmas and Fresh Balsam. More than 45 new candles will also drop for the sale.

Bath & Body Works' 2021 Candle Day sale is Dec. 3-4. JOE LAMBERTI/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP

Target's annual gift card sale also returns this weekend. The two-day sale with 10% off store gift cards is Saturday and Sunday but you'll need to have a free Target Circle account to save.

