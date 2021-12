Abortion is the ending of human life, and as such, is a difficult topic for anyone to discuss. I know this personally because, as a teenager, I once considered having an abortion. But even then, as I sat in the Planned Parenthood examination room in 1985 as a scared, pregnant teenager, I knew what they told me about my baby not feeling pain was not true. The child forming in me had been knit in my womb and was not merely a blob of cells as they wanted me to believe. Despite not growing up in God’s Word, I instinctively knew that a person was growing inside me. For this reason, the abortion case before the Supreme Court this week strikes me personally.

