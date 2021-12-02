ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klobuchar Helps Pass Protecting America’s First Responders Act

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Senator Amy Klobuchar was at the White House Thursday for the signing of the Protecting America’s First Responders Act. This legislation will help first responders who are disabled or killed in the line of duty and their families receive compensation. “Our first responders put themselves at risk...

kxlp941.com

Senator Klobuchar Confident Build Back Better Will Pass By End Of Year

(Minneapolis, MN) — Senator Amy Klobuchar is confident that the Build Back Better bill will pass by the end of the year. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, the Minnesota Democrat said the legislation would be passed by the new year even if there’s some pushback from the GOP. Klobuchar laid a out a political ‘mini-series’ of tasks that need to be tackled, such as passing a defense bill, deciding what to do about the debt ceiling, signing the Freedom to Vote Act into law, and finally addressing the Build Back Better bill. Senator Klobuchar said the bill addresses the need for more affordable childcare, lowering the prices of prescription drugs and immigration reform.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
city-countyobserver.com

Sen. Braun’s Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act Passes House

WASHINGTON – the Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021, first introduced by U.S. Senators Mike Braun (R-IN) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), passed the House of Representatives. This bipartisan legislation now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into public law. The Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Winona Daily News

Sen. Klobuchar: How infrastructure bill will benefit Minnesota’s rural communities

In my travels across our state I often hear from people about the need to improve our infrastructure in rural areas. Minnesotans see problems with our infrastructure every day as they drive over one too many potholes in the winter, face significant delays to access materials and equipment for their businesses, or are unable to connect to high-speed internet.
MINNESOTA STATE
One Green Planet

Petition: Support the Saving America’s Pollinators Act

On June 23, 2021, Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Jim McGovern (D-MA) reintroduced the Saving America’s Pollinators Act. The legislation would have three main components. First, it would introduce a pollinator protection board consisting of scientists, beekeepers, farmers, and conservationists. The board would evaluate the impact of pesticides on pollinators and monitor the status of native pollinator populations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

John Kennedy Tells Biden Nominee Dale Ho He's Too 'Angry' To Be A Federal Judge

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told President Joe Biden’s judicial nominee Dale Ho that he won’t support his nomination because he thinks he’s too angry to be a judge. “Mr. Ho, you’re a smart man. I can tell. But I think you’re an angry man,” Kennedy said during Ho’s Wednesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “We don’t need federal judges who are angry. We need federal judges who are fair and can see both points of view.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Back ‘Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act’ on Vaccine Mandate Fines

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–championed the “Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act.”. The bill “would allow states to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to pay federal fines on behalf of private employers who do not comply with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.” Rubio introduced the bill with Scott and U.S. Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Kevin Cramer, R-ND, as co-sponsors.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Senator James Lankford: President Biden Does Not Have Authority To Mandate Covid Vaccination For The National Guard

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about Oklahoma National Guard members who have refused COVID-19 vaccination are under threat of losing their pay. Lankford says the National Guard is under a governor’s authority unless they are active and sent overseas when they are under the leadership of the President of the United States. Lankford says Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said he will not mandate vaccines for the troops that are in Oklahoma command. Lankford is part of legislation that would push back on cutting off the pay of National Guard members who are unvaccinated. Lankford also discussed the Supreme Court listening to oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is about a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks. Lankford says he is confident the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade. When asked about Senator Jeanne Shaheen saying there will be a revolution if Roe v Wade is overturned, Lankford responded Shaheen is basically threatening Supreme Court Justices if they overturn Roe v Wade. Lankford also said that it is factually not true that overturning Roe v Wade will end abortion in America and it shows you the left’s main priority is the right to take the lives of children.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Congressman Golden to oppose Biden's Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced Thursday he will vote against a $1.7 trillion social spending bill backed by President Joe Biden. The moderate Democrat once will again break from his party, although it is unlikely to stop the legislation from passing. Golden was one of two Democrats to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March.
CONGRESS & COURTS

