As hotels look ahead to 2022 and decide what sales support they need, it’s important to first understand that not all salespeople are equal, and neither are third-party sales organizations. The hospitality industry is experiencing a 3x greater unemployment rate than the rest of the United States, so if you are considering hiring a property level salesperson, or outsourcing it to another provider, understand that it may not be as easy as you think.

