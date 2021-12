The NHL announced Saturday that the New York Islanders have had their schedule postponed through at least the end of November because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the club. The Islanders have dealt with an increasingly depleted lineup for several games, and forward Casey Cizikas entered COVID protocols Saturday. That meant New York could potentially be without eight regular skaters moving forward, so the league decided to shut the team down and try to contain the spread.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO