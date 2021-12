According to Guy Farmer the “very rich white Americans” who flew to the Glasgow climate summit are hypocrites. I agree they need to be called out, but as usual when it comes to climate, Guy focuses on fossil fuel industry diversions rather than giving us any real substance. He fails to mention that the largest single group who attended the summit were fossil fuel lobbyists — most of whom flew there to try to sabotage any meaningful action to limit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They largely succeeded, but apparently they are not hypocrites.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO