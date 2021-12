A big thank-you to our senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, for helping navigate the bipartisan infrastructure bill through the Senate. This is the largest construction bill to come out of Washington, D.C. in the past 80 years, and we Alaskans will benefit mightily. Just like Sen. Ted Stevens, who delivered so much for Alaska, Sen. Murkowski worked with both sides of the aisle to come up with the final bill. Uncle Ted would have been proud.

13 DAYS AGO