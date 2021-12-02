New vegan restaurant on Milwaukee's East Side

Looking for something new to eat in Milwaukee? Well search no more. One of the newest restaurants in town is sure to satisfy your tastebuds and in a way that might be new to you.

Introducing The Lafayette Place . It's a vegan brunch spot on Milwaukee's East Side at 1978 N. Farwell Ave. This is actually the same location as the vegan restaurant Celesta used to occupy.

Amy Plennes, the co-owner, decided to open The Lafayette Place because she saw a need for vegan food in the city especially after Celesta closed.

“I think there’s a growing vegan community that needs delicious food,” Plennes said.

To the worried carnivores and omnivores out there, the food is delicious. Don't be turned off be the vegan theme. Everything they make from the cauliflower-based chorizo burrito to the southern po'boy is delicious.

“I think good flavor combinations are universal. Whether you’re vegan or not, if something tastes good, that sells itself," Plennes said.

Also on the menu are smoothies, pastries, coffee and a coffee-inspired old fashioned.

What's more, all the entres cost between $9 and $13.

The owners of The Lafayette Place, Angie Wierzbinski and Plennes, are also the owners of the National Cafe in Walker's Point.

They took over the space when Celesta suddenly announced it was closing.

"We were just as much surprised as everybody else that she would be closing up," Plennes said.

As to why Celesta closed, we still don't have an exact answer.

"It had nothing to do with the business itself it was her personal life that was taking her in another direction," Plennes said.

The space was already set up as a restaurant, but Plennes and Wierzbinski made plenty of changes to the interior of the restaurant to make it their own.

The Lafayette Place is open Thursday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

