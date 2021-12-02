ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

First Omicron Variant Case Confirmed in Colorado

By Dave Jensen
99.9 KEKB
 1 day ago
Breaking COVID-19 news today (December 2, 2021) as it has been reported that a traveler to South Africa has returned to Colorado with the latest variant. 9News is reporting that the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has confirmed...

Community Policy