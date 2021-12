The City of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill youth positions on the Youth Advisory Council and the Board of Adjustment. The purpose of the Youth Advisory Council is to define specific ways to address youth community issues and the development of activities and programs designed and promoted through the City and the Copperas Cove Independent School District. The Council will also encourage and promote the education of youth regarding City government and importance of youth input, participation and responsibility.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO