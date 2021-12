You might not be able to afford the usual Christmas roast this year. According to the USDA, beef prices in the U.S. are up nearly 10 percent this year over last. And it’s not just in the U.S. Distribution and other supply chain problems have led to severe price inflation for produce in Beijing, where a pound of lettuce now costs as much as a pound of pork. China’s agriculture ministry announced it would crack down on vegetable hoarding, which has worsened shortages. U.K. hogs are being culled by the tens of thousands, as transport drivers are few and far between.

