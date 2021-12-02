Flea Buys $14 Million Beverly Hills Home With Treehouse + Pool

After several media reports that super-star-performer-and-songwriter Drake was moving into the upscale Trousdale area of Beverly Hills, the celebrity residents who already live there are wondering if they will soon be able to call him a neighbor. Is he really shopping real estate or just testing the water with his recent rental of one of its most elegant contemporary homes: Elementi? The multi-platinum artist already has a collection of properties in the LA area and another home where he lives when in town, but after living in his over-the-top $100 million Toronto digs, his taste will only allow the finest. Did he find that in the $65 million Elementi?

