Abilene, TX

HEB’s Feast of Sharing event makes its return to the Big Country

By Karley Cross
 1 day ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much like 2020’s event, the Food Bank of West Texas and HEB’s annual Feast of Sharing will be a drive-thru event at the Abilene Convention Center, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The drive-up event will go from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 9.

Contestants go ‘nuts’ at Abilene Area Pecan Show

The City of Abilene says the best way to receive your meal, is to enter the north parking lot of the Abilene Convention Center, at North 7th and Pine Streets. You can also enter from the Cedar Street parking lot, and continue on until directed north.

You will eventually be let out along North 8th Street.

According to the Food Bank of West Texas, about 4,200 holiday meals will be distributed at the annual event. The ready-to-heat dinners will be available while supplies last.

Meals on Wheels Plus starts annual Holiday Meals for the Homebound program

Another major feature of the event, the HEB Pharmacy team will be administering free COVID-19 vaccinations, and HEBuddy will be out and about with toys and prizes.

For additional information, click here .

