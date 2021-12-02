2020 Ford Edge Front Camera Calibration [video]

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...

