2020 Ford Edge Front Camera Calibration [video]

The Ford Black Oval has been showing up on a number of vehicles in recent months, marking a historic shift away from the Blue Oval that has become synonymous with the century-plus old automaker as black appearance packages become more and more popular. Currently, Ford Black Oval options are already available for the 2022 Ford Ranger with the Black Appearance Package (XLT, Lariat), the 2022 Ford Ranger with the Sport Appearance Package (XLT, Lariat), the 2022 Ford F-150 with the Black Appearance Package (XL STX, XLT, Lariat, Platinum), or the 2022 Ford Super Duty with the Black Appearance Package (XLT, Lariat). Now, owners of these trucks that don’t have Black Ovals can purchase them, too.
