ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rodriguez breaks Cornerstone all-time assist record

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kgudp_0dCe6U5700 Christian Rodriguez breaks Cornerstone assist record

Making teammates look good on the floor is what Christian Rodriguez is all about.

"I am a pass-first point guard at heart," Rodriguez said. "I always look to get my teammates involved no matter what."

The Cornerstone University senior point guard broke the school's all-time assist record two weeks ago that had stood for 32 years. Rodriguez set a goal to break the record when he first got to CU.

"It was something that I set out and I achieved it," Rodriguez added. "I wouldn't be able to get it without the teammates I've played with. I have been blessed to play with some great players here over the years and I played with some great shooters that always helped me put the ball in the hole so that was big for me just being around guys that could score the ball and it made my job easier when I could pass it to somebody and they could make a shot."

FOX 17
Christian Rodriguez dribbles in a game against Governors State on December 1st

"He just has such a great feel for the game," 29th-year Golden Eagles head coach Kim Elders said. "He knows how to play the game. He knows our system. We want our point guard catching the ball on the run and pushing it down the floor, he does a great job of that. He's just got such a huge basketball IQ and he just sees the floor so well."

Rodriguez is currently at 590 career assists with plenty of games left to play, he's also the team's leading scorer averaging just under 22 points per game this season. He has combined natural ability with a tireless work ethic.

"All the time I am in gym. As soon as I wake up, seven o'clock, eight o'clock and I am in here until the lights are turned off, spend so many hours in the gym" Rodriguez said. "I fell in love with the process of basketball and I just want to give it my all."

FOX 17
Christian Rodriguez warns up before a game against Governors State on December 1st

This is his fifth year playing at Cornerstone, but because of last year's shortened season Rodriguez has still not reached the number of games he would have played in a normal four-year career.

His goal is to play basketball professionally overseas after he wraps up his final year with the Golden Eagles, but he still has plenty he wants to accomplish this season first.

"I've just evolved as a player and I continue to trust the work that I put in every single day," Rodriguez said. "This year my role is to score and to get assists to my teammates so I am just playing to the best capability I can."

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Rodriguez
saturdaydownsouth.com

Seth Small breaks Texas A&M's all-time scoring record

No player has scored more points in Texas A&M football history than Seth Small. On Saturday, the senior kicker broke the program’s all-time scoring record with a 27-yard field goal in the 2nd quarter against Prairie View A&M. Small’s kick gave the Aggies a 24-0 lead and pushed his career points total to 368.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bceagles.com

Chukwujekwu Claims Program's All-Time Blocks Record on Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Graduate middle blocker Amaka Chukwujekwu (Laurel, Md.) became the Boston College volleyball program's all-time leader in blocks on Sunday in a 3-0 loss at Wake Forest. She entered the day four back of the record and finished with four kills to push her career total to 452 and surpass Kristin Roberts (1992-95) for the top spot in the BC record book.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
michigantechhuskies.com

Utlak breaks dig record; De Marchi & Jonynas on GLIAC All-Tournament Team

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech's NCAA volleyball matchup against Wayne State has been set for a noon first serve at Ferris State's Jim Wink Arena on December 2. Tickets are now available at FerrisStateBulldogs.com/Tickets and are $5 for adults, $2 for children grades K-12, and $3 for college students of the competing teams with valid ID.
HOUGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerstone University#Fifth Year#Golden Eagles
bgsufalcons.com

Plowden Looks To Break All-Time Record Sunday Against Chicago State

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program will be back at the Stroh Center on Sunday (Nov. 28) to host Chicago State for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off. The game will mark the final in the month of November for the Falcons. The contest between the Falcons and Cougars will be available to stream through ESPN3. Fans can also tune in to the action via radio on WFRO Eagle 99. A live stats link will be available at bgsufalcons.com with live updates available on Twitter (@BGSUMHoops).
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Mizzou running back Tyler Badie breaks Tigers' all-time single-season rushing record

Tyler Badie has reached the Missouri running-back summit. On Friday against Arkansas, the senior tailback officially claimed the Tigers' single-season rushing record after breaking the 1,578-yard mark set by Devin West in 1998. Badie needed 193 yards coming into the matchup with the Razorbacks to jump West on the leaderboard...
FOOTBALL
10 Tampa Bay

Mike Evans sets new all-time Buccaneers touchdown record

TAMPA, Fla. — For eight seasons, Mike Evans has been the heart of Tampa Bay's receiving core. And, during a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants, Evans took his spot among the greats in franchise history. In the third quarter of Monday's game, Evans caught his 72nd...
NFL
247Sports

Mataeo Durant talks breaking Duke's all-time single season rushing record

Duke Senior Running Back Mataeo Durant set the all-time single season rushing record for the program in his last game as a Blue Devil on Saturday, surpassing Steve Jones’ 1972 mark of 1,236 to finish with 1,241 on the year. The South Carolina native graduates with 2,562 career rushing yards to place fourth in program history despite being a reserve for most of his time in Durham.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Mark Turgeon out as Maryland men’s basketball coach after 10-plus seasons

The University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than a month into his 11th season with the Terps. Turgeon led Maryland to appearances in five of the past six NCAA tournaments but struggled to establish the program among the nation’s elite. His teams were 226-116 overall since he took ...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy