Durham, NC

Tune Therapeutics Launches with Pioneering Epigenomic Control Platform to Master Gene Networks, Treat Broad Range of Diseases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-leading researchers and venture-builders found company to mine the new frontier of epigenomics and unlock complex disease. Novel approach tunes and calibrates gene expression without breaking or rewriting DNA. Unique TEMPO platform targets complex gene networks, reveals the underlying, epigenomic drivers of disease, and yields optimized therapeutic candidates that...

biospace.com

Tune Therapeutics Debuts with $40 Million to Fine-Tune the Human Genome

Tune Therapeutics debuted Thursday, introducing TEMPO, a precise genetic tuning platform, which seeks to fine-tune gene expression in the emerging class of epi-therapeutics. The Durham and Seattle-based biotechnology company said TEMPO has the power to reverse pathways of cancer, aging and other genetic diseases by altering cell fate and function at will. Tune claims TEMPO can rapidly target and adjust the epigenomic machinery, controlling gene expression and dictating how the DNA will be molded. The platform could aid in diseases engaging multiplex or polygenic interactions and has the capacity to fine-tune gene expression toward healthy levels through varying specific control modules in an iterative process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Kane plots ambitious return to Triangle biotech scene with Tune Therapeutics

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: December 3, 2021. Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues. After successfully taking his last company, Precision Biosciences, to an IPO, Kane stepped down from Precision earlier this year. Now, he’s tackling a new frontier of gene therapy...
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
