Public Health

Three-quarters of Michigan’s COVID-19 patients unvaccinated, hospital group says

By CRAIG MAUGER
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — About 76% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan amid a record virus surge are unvaccinated, according to data released Thursday from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 4,269 adults hospitalized with confirmed...

www.miamiherald.com

