The 2021 Winter Meetings, scheduled for next week, was already slated to be a trimmed-back affair because of COVID-19–no trade show, no job fair, and anyone outside of team employees were discouraged from showing up. And the 2021 Winter Meetings were already slated to be a two-track affair, with MLB types meeting at the Hilton Bonnet Creek and the MiLB folks meeting at the Swan & Dolphin, and very few meetings slated between the two sides–no affiliate receptions were ever on the agenda, for example.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO