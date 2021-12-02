ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional Winter Seatrout Tactics

By Regional Experts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs waters cool, seatrout fishing heats up. Here's how to find 'em and fish 'em right. It seemed purely accidental. A Monday afternoon in February, and I was approaching Gasparilla Pass, which connects Charlotte Harbor to the Gulf. My destination was nearshore Tremblay Reef where I hoped to tangle with sheepshead...

Fishing success requires transitioning tactics, locations

Fishing the inshore fall bite around Anna Maria Island might be slightly challenging as we transition from the warm waters of summer to the cooler water temps. With a consistent weekly batch of cold fronts occurring, the fall water temps are dropping, causing targetable fish to relocate to their winter haunts.
I only caught 4 species of fish on foot.

In 2021 In FL and TN I had a great year I only caught four species of fish. Large mouth bass in Florida and TN. The joke is did that fish follow you up to TN on plastic worms also caught a sunfish up there. I did good on mangrove snapper with pilchards. I also caught a couple of sharks on a cut mullet one night after the second one I packed up and went home. I did catch miscellaneous fish grunts and pinfish I snagged two pleco's I am not counting them. 4 awesome species next year I need to try to catch some different types of fish.
Targeting Sheepshead in Winter

Midwinter tips for catching a limit of good-eating panfish. Sheepshead are fun to target, satisfying on the table and found throughout coastal Florida. It is during what passes for “winter” in the Sunshine State when the cold-tolerant sheepshead earns its highest marks from anglers. Structure is key when it comes...
Kayaking for Big Fish in Small Bayous

Pay attention to those tiny coves and tributaries. With a little research, a lightweight boat and some effort you could uncover a gold mine. I’m slowly making my way in my kayak up a tiny unnamed bayou which feeds into Ochlocknee Bay, but my little adventure was not a planned fishing trip.
Change Tactics For the End of Deer Season

The hills that were recently carpeted with freshly fallen leaves and bathed in golden sunshine are now covered with snow and stand in stark contrast to the barren trees and the dark wintry sky. The deer hunting season which seemed to open only a few short weeks ago is now drawing to a close. The Northern Zone season closes at sundown next Sunday, December 5 and the Southern Zone season closes this following.
What’s on the line? Spotted seatrout, aka ‘speckled trout’

The spotted seatrout’s name gets me a bit confused. One of the common nicknames for this species is “speckled trout.”. To me, the term “speckled trout” is another name for the eastern brook trout, which is found in the freshwater reaches of the mountainous region of North Carolina. Though these...
marathon hump report-read!

Sorry guys, no pix on this one, BUT... here is the reprt: THE SHARKS ARE OFF THE CHART. the tuna are actually quite responsive to jigs+ pilchards, but you will never get 1 2 the boat. i have never seen that many aggressive , very large , sharks in one place. the only way i could get the big ones to the boat was to put the pilchard on the electric and screw the drag as tight as it would go. i used a 60# flouro leader about 8' long w/ a 2/0 BEAK (very important word) hook. i put the pilchard on the hook and motored to get it to pay out. seems 300' behind the boat was the magic #. he hits it; hit the switch! and atleast 4 sharks follow it to the boat- fish must be immed. lifted/gaffed/netted, or it is all over at boatside. we got the footballs to hit a purple feather aggressively, but...u know what happened- alotta gear+fish lost to sharks. we got 4 to the boat and then the rental boat is was on began to sink!!! i immed hauled **** back to dock!!! in all , i would just avoid it unless u wanna use my electric reel trick. the pilchards need to be medium- no luck on small ones, big sandies, or 1/2 pound jumbo ones. that's may story 4 last 2 days, that's my song. DO NOT FALL IN WATER OUT THERE !!!
Tampa Bay Fly Fishing Report - November

Sight fishing for redfish and spotted sea trout has been phenomenal this month with cold fronts really putting them into their winter patterns. With the water temperatures being consistently in the 60's, the water clarity is becoming much better allowing for some really good sight fishing days this month. With the way things went this past summer, it's awesome to see everything flourishing!
Late November Snapper Fishing

Fished an area near Alligator Light and caught our limits of Yellowtail both Sunday and yesterday. Sharks have let up somewhat, and in addition to the Yellowtail we caught the usual assortment of Bonitos, Barjacks, Triggers, but kept only the Snapper. Wind against the tide, but we made our adjustments and it was good times. This pic is from yesterday.
Great Lakes region experiencing warmer winters

Winters in the Great Lakes area, including Indiana and Michigan, are getting warmer than in most other parts of the U.S. The Great Lakes region and much of the Northeast are seeing warmups, with Climate Central reporting a rise in temperature of more than 5 degrees since 1970. WVPE reports that warmer winters can have chilling impacts on fruit growers in Michiana, with less time for apple and peach trees to produce fruit for the next season.
Pin fish in deeper grassy areas?

There were pinfish in three feet of water tuesday. They are most likely still out in the deeper grass although in fewer numbers. Have you called any bait shops? I know it sucks buying them when they are generally pretty easy to come by. Sand perch are often called grouper candy and reasonably easy to come by now. Good luck fishing. Catch a bunch!
Tactics to Stay on Deer Throughout the Season

Many hunters burn out their stands before they even get good! Steve Bartylla lists the best stands to hunt and when as whitetail patterns shift from opening day to season close. Hunt ’em Big. Season 7. Episode 13. Stay tuned next fall for Season 8 of Hunt ’em Big and...
Landlocked grouper 12/2/2021

Forum member Landlocked (Jon) Is having boat issues and as his forum name suggests hasn't been out much. I needed to run my 'ol 48 year old boat and the weather looked ok .. Well , COLD , but ok.. Was 43 at my house in the morning but was said to be warming later.
Hot grouper trolling 12-3-21

Post card perfect offshore fishing trip. We met up about 7:30 and took Lee's boat today. The river fog was heavy so it took us 45 minutes or so to get out to the bay, normally 10 minute run. Once we were in the bay the fog lifted and we made it out 20 miles to the spot I wanted to fish about 9:30. Got the first trolling rigs in the water at 9:45 and immediately had a double hookup, 2 nice grouper in the cooler. Plugs back in the water another pass and again a double hookup, two more fat grouper in the cooler which filled our limit. Total time fishing: 17 minutes, 9:45 to 10:02. Every day fishing should be like this. Back to the marina by 11:30 Had beautiful seas, flat as glass. Light breeze, sunny and bright. Water temp 64 and moderate current.
Crazy bite Sunday in 55ft west of Anclote - Gags, Hogs, Mangs

Wowza, Mike, super nice catch. The boys are starting to fine tune their game, been fun to watch over the years. Impressive fillet table, great job. Thank you ! They sure have. Starting to drive the boat now too - Mike Wilhite - Fisherman/President. Born Offshore Gear. 'Performance Fishing Apparel'
Mushrooms Fishing Lessons

Wahoo are out there...

My AWESOME neighbor invited me out on his 26' Sailfish CC for some high-speed trolling yesterday. Obviously, I canceled all my plans. My daughter has a birthday every year, and so is our anniversary. My son's playoff game, well, that will probably happen again, but we're talking about FISHING!. Just...
Mackerel off Big Pine back country?

Anyone's got any suggestions in which general area of gulf side / back country of Big Pine Key to go for Mackerel during the cold runs? Thanks. Nice, will check it out when we get a chance. Thanks Piner!. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts: 159 Deckhand. "Outgoing tide"...??...say...
No hits, no runs, one error

Today we trolled for wahoo for 20 miles. Started with deep diving lures, then switched for most of that distance to standard high-speed. No bites. Trolled back 12 miles on the reef for grouper with the same setup that has worked very well for us in the past. One grouper bite that came off. Felt like a decent sized fish. Came home empty.
